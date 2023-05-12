(BIVN) – Effective immediately, police officers are now authorized to use pickup trucks with an open bed as subsidized police vehicles.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department announced on Thursday that Big Island residents may see more subsidized police pickup trucks on the road in the coming weeks, and more officers driving pick-up trucks with blue lights and sirens while on patrol.

The police department says officers are authorized to use “crew cab” configurations with four full sized doors, including the following models:

2021-2023 Ford F150 Crew Cab, short bed

2021-2023 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab

2019-2023 Chevrolet Silverado, 1500 Crew Cab, short bed

2019-2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, short bed

2019-2023 Ram 1500 (5th Generation/non-classic) Crew Cab short bed

“Given that Hawai‘i Island encompasses vast swaths of rural—and very rugged—terrain, we anticipate our police officers will be able to serve the community better, faster, and most importantly, safer,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz in a news release.

The Police Department added: