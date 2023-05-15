(BIVN) – Police Week festivities on Hawaiʻi island will begin on Monday, May 15, with the traditional Hilo ceremony at the Ka Malu Aloha memorial wall by the police station.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island residents and visitors are invited to attend Police Week festivities, including station tours, during the national event next week.

Police Week is a nationally recognized week of activities in support of police work and in recognition of officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed every May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls in as National Police Week. In Hawaiʻi County, Police Week activities will take place from Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, 2023.

The public is invited to attend formal Police Week ceremonies on Monday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m., at the Hilo police station and Tuesday, May 16, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kona police station. Both ceremonies include pre-ceremony entertainment and a tribute to Hawaiʻi County officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. Police will pay tribute to:

• Officer Manuel Cadinha, who gave his life in 1918.

• Officer William “Red” Oili, who gave his life in 1936.

• Officer Ronald “Shige” Jitchaku, who gave his life in 1990.

• Officer Kenneth Keliipio, who gave his life in 1997.

• Park Ranger Steve Makuakane-Jarrell, who gave his life in 1999.

• Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa, who was killed in the line of duty on July 18, 2018.

During the Hilo ceremony, a new name will be unveiled on the Memorial Wall. The department recently learned that Police Captain T. Simeona was murdered in a shootout with a suspect in North Kohala on September 25, 1890.

“Back in 1890, the department as we know it today did not exist. Rather, officers were overseen by a sheriff, who was appointed by a police marshal on Oahu, who in turn was appointed by the king. While not technically a member of the department, we consider Captain Simeona a part of our law enforcement ‘ohana. We are pleased he is finally being recognized and honored for the ultimate sacrifice he made protecting our island community,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz.

During Police Week, members of the public are encouraged to attend station tours at the Hilo and Kona Police stations on Friday, May 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please call Sergeant Amy Omaya at (808) 961-2264 to schedule an appointment.