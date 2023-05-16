(BIVN) – A Captain Cook man turned himself in to police following a Saturday hit and run incident in South Kona that left a 24-year-old male pedestrian critically injured.

From Hawaiʻi Police:

Alec Lyle Timpson, age 30, of Captain Cook, turned himself in to police Sunday, May 14, at 11:25 a.m., at the Kealakehe Police Station after police issued a media release describing the vehicle involved in the collision. Police investigators also recovered a silver 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck as evidence.

The hit-and-run collision took place Saturday evening, May 13, on Highway 11, near the 110-mile marker in South Kona. Responding to an 8:46 p.m. call, police determined that an unknown vehicle was heading south on Highway 11 when it struck the male pedestrian, who was walking south across the highway in the southbound lane. The pedestrian was not in the marked crosswalk when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and failed to render aid to the pedestrian.

The male pedestrian, who has not been positively identified, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and subsequently transferred to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment, where he is listed in critical condition.