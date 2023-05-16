(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for the summit-areas of Hawaiʻi island until 6 a.m. Friday.

“A prolonged period of strong southwest winds will affect the high summits of the Big Island as an upper level trough approaches and moves over the state,” forecasters wrote at noon on Tuesday. “The strong winds will persist through at least Thursday night and possibly through Friday.”

Southwest winds of 30 to 55 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph, will be possible for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa while the advisory in effect.

“Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve,” the National Weather Service said.

The access road to the summit of Maunakea was already closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station due to the high winds, Maunakea Rangers say.