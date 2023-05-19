(BIVN) – There was a recent flurry of earthquakes in the summit and Namakani regions of Kīlauea, scientists reported on Friday, but the volcano is still not erupting.

“Overall, inflation at the summit of Kīlauea is still higher than conditions preceding the January 5, 2023, summit eruption,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in its Friday update. “We had a flurry of earthquakes in the summit and Namakani regions. No eruption of Halemaʻumaʻu.”

“Additional flurries of earthquakes continue irregularly beneath Keanakākoʻi Crater, and the southern margin of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) since April 16,” the scientists said. “Overall, rates of summit earthquakes remain elevated, and additional earthquake flurries are possible. The most recent sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 151 tonnes per day was measured on May 16, 2023.”

No significant changes have been observed along either of the volcano’s rift zones over the past day.

“Currently, overall rates of surface deformation show moderate inflation at Kīlauea’s summit and there is no active eruption,” the USGS HVO wrote in its weekly Volcano Watch article. “Though Kīlauea is quiet on the surface, it can be easy to forget that Kīlauea is still deforming—which means magma is coming into the system—and that activity can change very quickly. Rest assured that a team of scientists at HVO are constantly monitoring all our Hawaiian volcanoes, looking for real-time changes in deformation—or any other signal—that may suggest an impending eruption.”