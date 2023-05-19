(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green, M.D., rendered aid to a driver who crashed his car on Waikoloa Road on Thursday.

Governor Green was on his way to attend the blessing ceremony for the Waikoloa Solar + Storage facility when he passed the scene of the overturned vehicle. Green and several other Good Samaritans helped extricate the driver from the car as first responders arrived.

“The family has let us know he’s doing fine!” Governor Green later posted on Facebook. “Please wear a seatbelt, it saves lives.”