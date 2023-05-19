(BIVN) – Repairs to the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates water well in Ka‘ū have been completed, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply announced on Friday.

“Normal water usage from the water spigots may resume,” the Water supply news release stated. “The HOVE standpipe facility for commercial water haulers will reopen as of Monday, May 22, 2023.”

“The Department sincerely acknowledges the community’s efforts to reduce water usage while the emergency well repairs were underway,” the DWS said. “MAHALO for your kokua!”