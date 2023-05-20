(BIVN) – In an attempt to combat the growing parking issues along the historic Aliʻi Drive corridor in Kailua-Kona, the County of Hawaiʻi is promoting a brand-new Park-n-Ride service.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Hawaiʻi County announces the opening of its brand-new Park-n-Ride location at Loloku Street, conveniently situated on the south side of Target in Kailua-Kona. This pilot program is an exciting addition to the transportation infrastructure that aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for residents and visitors while combating growing parking issues along the historic Aliʻi Drive corridor.

The County Park-n-Ride at Loloku Street is made possible through collaboration with the Kailua Village Business Improvement District and offers extended parking hours from 7 am to 6 pm to accommodate peak parking hours for businesses in Historic Kailua Village.

All aspects of the Park-n-Ride are free, including parking, bus fares, and Kona Trolley fares.

“At the end of the day, our people, those working, visiting or shopping in the Village need to be our priority when it comes to ensuring a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island where our keiki can raise their keiki for generations,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Right now, folks are struggling to find free parking in Kona. This isn’t just for fun stuff; it’s to get to work, it’s for programs at Hale Halawai and needed services. That’s not right. As a County, we’re looking at every avenue to alleviate the parking concerns of our residents in Kona, and this park-n-ride is just one of the creative ideas that we’ll be bringing forward to address this issue — for our workers, for their companies, and for our local families.”

One of the key features of this Park-n-Ride location is its proximity to an existing bus stop on Luhia Street, on the mauka side of Target. This strategic placement ensures seamless connectivity for individuals utilizing public transportation. In addition, the bus stop serves as a convenient transfer point for various routes, facilitating efficient travel across the West Hawaii region.

Complementing the bus service, a Kona Trolley is available at the County of Hawaiʻi Park-n-Ride at hour and half-hour intervals. The Kona Trolley route begins at Luhia Street and includes stops at popular destinations such as Kona Commons, Kona Brew, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Palani Road, Aliʻi Drive, and Keauhou Shopping Center. With this comprehensive route, residents and visitors can easily access numerous businesses, dining establishments, farmers’ markets, and popular beach spots, promoting exploration and fostering economic growth within the local community.

The County of Hawaiʻi is dedicated to improving transportation options for its residents and visitors, and the new Park-n-Ride location at Loloku Street exemplifies this commitment. By providing an accessible and affordable parking solution and integrating with existing public transportation systems, the County aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the overall travel experience in the region.