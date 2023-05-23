(BIVN) – The U.S. Representative for the Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional Disrict on Monday spoke about Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month from the floor of the House.

Congresswoman Jill Tokuda (D, Hawaiʻi) gave the speech during the May 22nd floor session.

“As a yonsei, or fourth generation Okinawan American, I believe this month is not only a chance to recognize our communities and their contributions, it is deeply personal to me as I think about the future we want to build for the next generation, for our keiki,” said Rep. Tokuda.



“AANHPI’s are the fastest growing population in the United States. We are a diverse diaspora. We are in every state across the country. And while we have made great progress, we have seen an unprecedented rise in xenophobia, and violence nationwide. But we will not let these forcers of hate hold us down,” Tokuda said.



“The stories of AANHPI people in our country are of grit, perseverance and courage,” Tokuda continued. “They are stories that continue today through the tireless advocacy of those fighting to defend our civil rights and our democracy, and through hardworking men and women keeping the American dream alive.”

“I invite my colleagues to join me in celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and I yield back,” Tokuda concluded.