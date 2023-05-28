(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth on Tuesday, May 30th, will debut a series of town hall meetings, starting in South Kona.

From the office of Mayor Roth:

Mayor Mitch Roth announces the debut of his highly anticipated town hall series, “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in,” aimed at providing updates and fostering engagement with communities across Hawaiʻi Island. The inaugural event will occur at Yano Hall in South Kona on Tuesday, May 30, from 6-8 pm.

“We have surpassed the midway point of our term, and we are humbled by the tremendous progress we have achieved together in building a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island, where our children can thrive and succeed for generations to come,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “That’s why we are eager to visit our communities and share the work we have done while seeking feedback on the issues that matter most to each individual community. We are excited to exchange ideas and foster collaboration towards solutions that will have a lasting impact on our residents’ lives.”

The town hall series aims to establish a platform where residents can stay informed about local initiatives, express their concerns, and actively contribute to shaping the future of their respective communities.

The first half-hour of the event will feature Mayor Roth and key cabinet members providing updates on the county’s progress and direction. These updates will be customized to ensure attendees receive site-specific information relevant to their community. The remaining hour and a half will be dedicated to a Q&A session, enabling attendees to pose questions directly to department representatives and receive responses from subject matter experts.

For those unable to attend the in-person event, the town hall will be live-streamed on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page and Nā Leo TV, Channel 55. The complete town hall schedule will be announced following the debut event.

Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so residents are advised to arrive early to secure their spot and be part of this critical community dialogue.