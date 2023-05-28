(BIVN) – A 47-year-old Ocean View man is in police custody following a reported shooting in the Kaʻū subdivision left a 32-year-old man in critical condition.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested a 47-year-old Ocean View man for attempted murder following a shooting in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision on Saturday afternoon, May 27, 2023, that left a 32-year-old Ocean View man in critical condition.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Ka‘u patrol officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 92-8000 block of Leilani Parkway, in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim received three gunshots wounds as a result of an altercation between himself and a neighbor.

The victim was transported by Hawaii Fire Department medics to Kona Community Hospital where he is currently in critical, but stable, condition. He is expected to be transported to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

The suspect, 47-year-old Thomas Allen of Ocean View, was taken into custody without incident by Ka‘u patrol officers shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, ext. 238, or email him at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.