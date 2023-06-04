(BIVN) – Sixteen new treatment beds are now available for people experiencing challenges with substances on Hawaiʻi Island.
The Big Island Substance Abuse Council – a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing substance abuse and mental health treatment throughout Hawaiʻi – announced the opening of two separate homes with eight beds each on the Big Island.
From a BISAC news release:
Dr. Hannah Preston-Pita, Chief Executive Officer of the Big Island Substance Abuse Council (BISAC) announced the immediate opening of sixteen new treatment beds – two separate homes, eight beds each – for people experiencing challenges with substances on Hawaiʻi Island. Expanding treatment beds will provide more options for people needing critical services that keep them connected and engaged in recovery.
“One of the most important aspects of recovery — finding an affordable, safe place to live with people supportive of a sober environment — is often the most difficult to access,” said Dr. Hannah. She added, “We are building capacity and strengthening our ability to provide services for our community and island. These two new homes are just the first step.”
Depending on the individual’s needs, BISAC can offer complete wraparound services. These sixteen new treatment beds are — in addition to thirty-two existing beds — a part of BISAC’s longstanding commitment to helping their patients navigate, embrace and overcome the challenges an individual encounters in the early stages of recovery.
by Big Island Video News
