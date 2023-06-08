(BIVN) – State officials gathered at Hāʻena State Park on Thursday to celebrate the signing of House Bill 1183 relating to Hawaiʻi state parks.

From the State of Hawaiʻi:

Governor Josh Green, M.D. today signed into law, Act 72 (2023), (HB1183 HD1 SD2 CD1), establishing a path toward mitigating overtourism impacts on state parks. The new law exempts nonprofit parking lot and concession operators from bidding requirements for operating at certain state parks.

Governor Green chose to sign the bill at Hāʻena State Park, as it has been one of the state’s busiest state parks, resulting in overcrowding, degradation of resources, and safety hazards, not to mention impacts to the natural environment treasured by area residents.

“It is my great pleasure to sign this bill at Hāʻena State Park, which is so beautiful and has immense historical and cultural importance to our state and the Hāʻena community,” said Governor Green. “I commend Representative Nadine Nakamura, lead introducer of this bill, for her leadership in furthering the effort to preserve the beauty of our islands.”

“I further want to extend my gratitude to Hui Maka‘āinana o Makana, for the advocacy and hard work of its members over the years. Its stewardship of Hāʻena and engagement with government is exactly the kind of effort that sets an example for other concerned community organizations around our state.”

The exemption under this bill would apply only to certain operations supported by nonprofit corporations within state parks, that are designated by the Board of Land and Natural Resources as environmentally, culturally, historically, or operationally unique. The exemption is modeled after the existing exemption in state law for certain county zoos, botanical gardens, and county parks.

Cooperative agreements for stewardship and management with private partners, including nonprofit organizations, have shown to be an effective management tool to increase the quality of experience and resource protection in state parks. The new law solidifies future management of our state parks through community partnerships, to protect our natural and cultural resources and enhance the quality of experience of visitors and residents statewide.