(BIVN) – Sunday, June 11th, is King Kamehameha Day in Hawaiʻi.

Events are being held on all islands, including the traditional three locations on Hawaiʻi island.

A statue lei draping ceremony was held at the Wailoa River State Recreation Area in Hilo on Saturday. On Sunday, June 11th, the Royal Order of Kamehameha ʻEkahi Heiau ʻO Māmalahoa Royal procession will take place from Moku Ola to the statue.

Events also took place on Saturday in Kona, where King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade was held in the morning, followed by a hoʻolauleʻa at Huliheʻe Palace.

The traditional June 11th King Kamehameha Statue Lei Draping in North Kohala begins at sunrise with morning protocol, followed by a royal procession, halau performances, and the receiving of lei at 7 a.m. The lei draping ceremony will start at 8 a.m.

North Kohala’s King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade will take place at 9 a.m. HST, followed by King Kamehameha Celebration Hoʻolauleʻa at 11 a.m.

According to the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission, this year’s theme is E ala e nā kini o ka ʻāina! (Arise all people of the land!)

The King Kamehameha Day public holiday will take place on Monday.