(BIVN) – An islandwide backpack drive for Big Island keiki in need is underway from now through July 15th.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department, which is once again participating in the effort, said “new and unfilled backpacks may be dropped off at any Hawai‘i Island police station” during the drive.
From a police news release:
Backpacks are the most requested non-food item by charities in Hawaiʻi. The donated backpacks will be distributed to children at women’s shelters, homeless shelters, and transitional housing facilities around the island.
Since 2008, the Hawaiʻi Police Department has teamed up with Hope Services Hawaiʻi to collect school backpacks for children who cannot afford them. Last year more than 700 backpacks were collected throughout the island’s police stations and distributed by Hope Services.
Your contribution to help a child in need is greatly appreciated.
