(BIVN) – Rockfall mitigation work along Waipiʻo Valley Road has been completed, officials say, ending the first phase of a road safety and hazard mitigation project.

The Hawaiʻi County Public Works Engineering Division on Thursday announced the completion of the rockfall mitigation work, which covered 750 feet down the slope of the Waipiʻo Valley Road.

The County says it is now beginning Phase 2: engineering design and permitting activities to address embankment and road conditions for the next approximately 1,300 feet of Waipiʻo Valley Road.

“The Department would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding,” officials said.