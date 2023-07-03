(BIVN) – Firework permits for 4th of July celebrations on Hawaiʻi island are available for purchase, exclusively from two designated locations, until Tuesday, July 4, at 8 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Fire Department Fire Chief Kazuo Todd recently announced permits and firecrackers can be obtained at:

TNT Tent @ Safeway Parking Lot, 381 E. Makaala Street, Hilo, HI

TNT Tent @ Walmart Parking Lot, 75-1015 Henry Street, Kona, HI

According to the County of Hawaiʻi:

Each permit will cost $25.00, enabling the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. Permits will be issued to individuals 18 or older and are non-transferable and non-refundable. Notably, novelties and paperless firecrackers do not require permits. Individuals with valid permits can set off firecrackers and consumer fireworks during the approved hours of 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm on July 4. However, Chief Todd emphasizes that buying, selling, possessing, or setting off any Aerial Luminary Device, including Sky Lanterns and Hawaiʻi Lanterns, is illegal. Individuals possessing such devices are encouraged to contact Fireworks Auditor Shonne Sasaki at 808-323-4760 for proper disposal with amnesty.

To ensure public safety, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department reminds everyone of the following illegal activities:

Removing the contents from any firework(s).

Throwing firework(s) from a vehicle.

Setting off firework(s) outside the approved time period or within 1,000 feet of hospitals, nursing homes, homes for the elderly, animal hospitals, schools, highways, parks, or churches during service times.

Selling, giving, or possessing firework(s) for minors, and minors setting off or igniting firework(s) without adult supervision.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department urges the public to take necessary precautions to prevent fires and injuries caused by firework(s):

Ensure that a water hose is connected to a water source or have a fire extinguisher readily available and wet down the surrounding brush before setting off firework(s).

Ensure children playing with firework(s) are always under adult supervision, as even the smallest fireworks can cause serious injuries.

Set off firework(s) in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials. Dispose of used firework(s) properly by soaking them in water before disposal.

There will be a collection of unused and unwanted fireworks after the 4th of July holiday. The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says interested individuals can contact Fireworks Auditor Shonne Sasaki at 808-323-4760 for information on pick-up and drop-off locations. Local fire stations are not designated drop-off points for fireworks, the fire department says.

There are also two public fireworks displays planned for the 4th of July: in Hilo Bay at 8 p.m., and Kona from a barge located off-shore near Huggo’s Restaurant at 8 p.m.