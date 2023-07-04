(BIVN) – All Hawaiʻi County transfer stations that are normally scheduled to be open on Tuesdays will be open on July 4, 2023.

Scrap metal and appliance recycling at the Transfer Stations, however, will be closed on the July 4th holiday. County officials say they will resume regular hours of operation on Wednesday.

In a Monday news release, the County said that residents can contact the Solid Waste Administration office at (808) 961-8270 or swd@hawaiicounty.gov for more information.