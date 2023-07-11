(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo will host two conferences this month on sustainability; one at the Waikoloa Beach Resort and the other at UH-Hilo. The university says the public is invited to attend both events.

From UH-Hilo:

“2023 Circular Sustainable Economies: Putting the Pieces Together” will be held July 17 – 19 at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott and will provide an overview of what it will take to implement climate change solutions. Industry leaders will address technology, business, cultural, and community issues, and tours of NELHA and the Kona Brewpub will highlight novel approaches to sustainability. “2023 Mālama Honua: Indigenous Perspectives on Sustainability” will be held July 19 – 21 in Hilo and will re-examine sustainability from a Pacific perspective through the context of voyaging, indigenous agriculture, language, and education. The conference will give voice to insights, knowledge, values, and cultural practices from the Pacific. Speakers include Nainoa Thompson (via video link), Noa Lincoln, Larry Kimura, and Konai Helu Thaman. The conference is supported by the UH Center for Indigenous Innovation & Health Equity and will be held at the UH Hilo Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language.

Details and registration for both conferences are available at hilo.hawaii.edu. Walk-in registration (no conference food) is open until July 12, 2023.