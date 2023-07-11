(BIVN) – Police, fire and Coast Guard personnel searched the waters off Puna on Sunday and Monday, after a 29-year-old Pāhoa woman who failed to return from a day of picking opihi.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shanice Ogata-Staudinger was picking opihi with a relative in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Papio Street in Pahoa, at a spot commonly known as “Hau Bush”, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Ogata-Staudinger became separated from her relative and failed to return to their prearranged meeting spot later that afternoon.

Emergency personnel, including police and Hawai‘i Fire Department’s (HFD) Chopper One, responded to the scene and conducted extensive checks in the area. The United States Coast Guard is assisting in the search, and continued looking for Ogata-Staudinger throughout the night.

At first light Monday morning, July 10, HFD units returned to the area, and Hawaii Police Department’s Area I scent discriminating canine was also deployed to conduct a more extensive ground search.

Ogata-Staudinger is described as local with a medium build, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and purple tabis water shoes. She has a dollar sign symbol tattoo on her left cheek.