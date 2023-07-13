(BIVN) – A magnitude 4.6 earthquake occurred off Hawaiʻi island on Thursday. The event was not strong enough to generate a tsunami threat to the Big Island.

The earthquake was located in the ocean, about 55 miles (88 km) north-northeast of Pa‘auilo on the Hāmākua coast, at a depth of 15 miles below sea level.

UPDATE – (2 p.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: “Deep earthquakes north of the Island of Hawaiʻi are typically the result of bending the oceanic crust and underlying brittle mantle due to the weight of the islands. This earthquake fits the pattern of past earthquakes related to bending of the oceanic lithosphere.”

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported the earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Hawaiʻi.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. Neither volcano is currently erupting.

“As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. “If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, please check for any damages, including but not limited to structural and gas, water, and electrical utilities. If you have any damages you would like to report, please call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.”