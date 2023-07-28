(BIVN) – Utility work to upgrade transmission lines on Highway 19 in Pa‘auilo will begin in two weeks.

The Hawaiian Electric company says it will be working between mile markers 37 and 38 in on the Hāmākua coast starting Monday, August 7.

“One lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays,” the Hawaiian Electric company said in a news release. “Utility trucks will be staged in the Hilo-bound lane, with traffic contraflowed in the Honoka‘a-bound lane. Flagmen will provide traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work area and plan for traffic delays.”

Hawaiian Electric says crews will remove 14 poles and install taller and wider poles as well as modern equipment. “The work is part of the utility’s efforts to improve reliability and build resilience along the Hāmākua Coast and is expected to be completed by Sept. 15, weather permitting,” the utility company said.