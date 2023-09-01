(BIVN) – Police have charged a Kona man, 54-year-old Julius Jordan Ibanez, with numerous offenses following a reported incident at Kailua Pier on August 28.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Monday morning, August 28, 2023, at about 0215 hours, Kona Patrol officers responded to the Kailua Pier on a report of an agitated male suspect damaging a truck with a skateboard. The caller also reported that the suspect was untying boats from the dock.

The responding officers arrived on scene, and immediately located a male walking on the pier that matched the description of the suspect. The male, who was later identified as Ibanez, was wielding a skateboard and walking in close proximity to a newer model pick-up truck that had extensive damages throughout its entire body. Officers also observed an approximate 10-foot boat, on the west side of the pier, drifting towards the horizon. A second boat was observed about ¼ mile west of the first boat, though it was barely visible.

Officers contacted witnesses that reported Ibanez walked toward a newer model pick-up truck and hit it numerous times with a skateboard. Ibanez then entered two nearby boats and untied the mooring that secured it to the dock allowing them to drift freely toward the horizon.

Ibanez was arrested without incident and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station while Kona Patrol Officers continued the investigation. The Hawaii Fire Department responded to the scene and provided crucial assistance that resulted in the successful recovery of the vessels, valued in excess of 40,000.