(BIVN) – A fatal motorcycle crash on Kilauea Avenue early Saturday morning is under police investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 12:36 a.m. on Saturday, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision on Kilauea Avenue, and determined that a 1990 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound on Kilauea Avenue just before the Puainako intersection, when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a utility pole.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old male from Mountain View, was not wearing a helmet and was unresponsive at the scene of the collision, and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

At this time speed and inattention appear to be primary factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The East Hawai’i Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation as a result of the traffic collision. Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jared.Cabatu@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.