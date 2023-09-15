(BIVN) – The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees is on Hawaiʻi island this week, with site visits and meetings being held in and around the Waimea area.

On Thursday, OHA was scheduled to visit the Kanu ʻO Ka ʻĀina – New Century Public Charter School in Waimea. A stop at the Kailapa Community Center was also in the plans, followed by a visit to Wow Farms in Waimea.

A community meeting was held Thursday night at Kanu O Ka ʻĀina, where residents had the chance to present their comments and concerns to the OHA trustees. The meeting included a presentation by Ku Kahakalau on Waipiʻo Valley.

OHA Trustees are holding their official meeting today (Friday, September 15) once again at Kanu O Ka ʻĀina. Planned community presentations include:

Kumukahi Legacy Lands – Iopa Maunakea and Ric Parish

Kailapa Community Association – Jojo Tanimoto

Change Makers Hawaii – Uʻi Evans

Hana Laulima Lāhui O Kaʻū – Terry & Dane Shibuya and Uʻi Evans

A video live stream of the meeting will be available on the OHA website.