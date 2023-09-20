(BIVN) – The 25th Annual “A Taste of Hilo” will return to Sangha Hall in Hilo on Sunday, October 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say the event, presented by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i, “is East Hawai‘i’s premier culinary event where attendees can enjoy a wide variety of dishes and drinks prepared by Hawai‘i Island’s finest food and beverage purveyors.” It is also a fundraiser for JCCIH and Hawai‘i Community College.

“We are excited to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of A Taste of Hilo,” said Jan Abundo, Chair of the Taste of Hilo Committee. “This promises to be a fun, festive event, and we look forward to coming together as a community to support Hawai‘i Community College and our local food and beverage industry.”

From the event organizers:

FEATURED CHEF The featured chef for the 2023 A Taste of Hilo is Victor Palma, the executive chef at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort. Palma will be preparing “Braised Short Rib with Ancho Chile and Black Garlic Puree, Crunchy Quinoa and Porcini Powder.” During his two-decade career, Palma has led renowned culinary programs at numerous resorts in the United States and Mexico. Demonstrating great pride in his heritage, Palma recognizes the parallels between his Mexican roots and Hawai‘i’s culture of genuine hospitality, culinary traditions, and the human connections that are formed through food. ONLINE SILENT AUCTION A Taste of Hilo silent auction goes live online October 9 – October 15. Bid on a wide array of items donated by local businesses, including rounds of golf, hotel stays, restaurant gift cards, snorkel and zipline tours, and more. Auction items can be picked up at the event October 15. 25TH ANNIVERSARY MERCHANDISE In celebration of 25 years of A Taste of Hilo, embroidered merchandise honoring this milestone is available to order through Creative Arts Hawai‘i. A portion from every store item sold will benefit Hawai’i Community College. Find more information about the silent auction and the merchandise purchases at tasteofhilo.org.

Event organizers say tickets are on pre-sale for $75.