(BIVN) – A follow up test, conducted following a reported detection of trace amounts of 1,2,3-Trichloropropane in the ‘Ōla‘a – Mountain View water system, shows the water is free of contaminant and safe to drink, County water officials say.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the previous detections could be attributed to an old hose bibb, which has since been replaced, and not DWS water sources or systems.

Earlier this month, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported that trace amounts of TCP were detected in the ‘Ōla‘a – Mountain View water system, although the water system was still “in compliance with the state drinking water standards.”

On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County DWS provided this information: