(BIVN) – Mayor Mith Roth and his administration met with the Puna community in Pāhoa on Tuesday night, in a continuation of his ongoing town hall series that is being held across Hawaiʻi island.

Pāhoa was the ninth town hall of his series, “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in.” The event was held at the covered court of the William “Billy” Kenoi Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After his cabinet gave introductory remarks, the mayor and his staff took questions from the public on various topics, including alternate routes, housing, geothermal permitting, and eruption recovery projects.

The event was broadcast on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page and Nā Leo TV, Channel 55.