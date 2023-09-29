(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department participated in the recent Trek the Trails event in Hilo, and shared bike safety tips with participants.

Trek the Trails was held on Saturday, September 16th, and kicked off Hawaii Island’s Peace Week activities. The event was co-sponsored by the County of Hawai‘i, Trek the Trails, and the police department.

The event was “designed to introduce the community to the newly established pedestrian and bike trail along Hilo Bayfront and promote healthy living, the event featured a walk along the paved pathway”, police said.

From the police news release: