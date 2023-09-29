(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department participated in the recent Trek the Trails event in Hilo, and shared bike safety tips with participants.
Trek the Trails was held on Saturday, September 16th, and kicked off Hawaii Island’s Peace Week activities. The event was co-sponsored by the County of Hawai‘i, Trek the Trails, and the police department.
The event was “designed to introduce the community to the newly established pedestrian and bike trail along Hilo Bayfront and promote healthy living, the event featured a walk along the paved pathway”, police said.
From the police news release:
Hawai‘i Police Department bike patrol officers were present to assist participants as they navigated the new trail. Officers helped pedestrians and bicyclists cross the street and provided children with essential bike safety tips.
Other activities included a bicycle course at the Afook Chinen Auditorium parking lot, where over 130 enthusiastic children tested their skills. Upon completion, each child received a mock bicycle license. These licenses serve as a symbol of their accomplishment and offer discounts at participating local stores.
Dozens of food and craft vendors also participated in the festivities at the auditorium parking lot.
In addition to promoting bike safety and community well-being, the event included a giveaway of three bicycles, helmets, and other bike accessories, underscoring the importance of cycling in the community.
The success of the first-ever Trek the Trail has already spurred discussions about making it a recurring event in Hilo.
The Hawai‘i Island Police Activity League is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the community. Through various initiatives, including recreational and educational programs, HI-PAL aims to improve community safety and well-being.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police were present at the event to assist participants and provide children with essential bike safety tips.