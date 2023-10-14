Big Island Video News

Photos Capture Ironman Swim In Kailua Bay, Kona
by Big Island Video News
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kona kicked-off just after dawn on Saturday morning, starting with the 2.4-mile ROKA Swim Course.

IN THE DEEP BLUE SEA: Age-group athletes embark on the 2.4-mile (3.8km) ROKA swim course as the fish below get a front row seat (Photo Credit: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN)

(BIVN) – Over 2,000 women dove into the waters of Kailua Bay in Kona on Saturday morning, kicking off the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon.

The Ironman media team captured the imagery of the opening leg of the race: the 2.4-mile (3.8km) ROKA Swim Course.

CLOUD VIEW: Athletes power through the 2.4 miles (3.8km) ROKA Swim Course in Kailua Bay at the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon. (Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

“For the first time in the event’s 40-plus year history, the women’s field has their own dedicated race in historic location of Kailua-Kona Hawai`i after the men’s race took place on September 10 in Nice, France,” the Ironman team wrote.

After the swim, the triathletes will have a 112-mile bike course and a 26.2-mile run ahead of them.

LEADER OF THE PACK: Lucy Charles Barclay (GBR) is first out of the water and onto the bike, with a 1.29 minute lead on USA’s Haley Chrua. (Sean Haffey/Getty Images for IRONMAN)