(BIVN) – Over 2,000 women dove into the waters of Kailua Bay in Kona on Saturday morning, kicking off the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon.

The Ironman media team captured the imagery of the opening leg of the race: the 2.4-mile (3.8km) ROKA Swim Course.

“For the first time in the event’s 40-plus year history, the women’s field has their own dedicated race in historic location of Kailua-Kona Hawai`i after the men’s race took place on September 10 in Nice, France,” the Ironman team wrote.

After the swim, the triathletes will have a 112-mile bike course and a 26.2-mile run ahead of them.