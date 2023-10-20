(BIVN) – For the first time, the coconut rhinoceros beetle has been found on Hawaiʻi island.

On October 11th, a Waikoloa Village resident found five large CRB grubs, or larvae, in a decaying palm tree stump on the property. The finding was reported to the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Response Project. Staff from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture responded and collected the specimens. A University of Hawai‘i laboratory on Oʻahu used a DNA-based test to identify the grubs.

On Wednesday of this week, the Waikoloa resident reported finding one more grub on the property. No other grubs or adult CRB have been detected so far on Hawai‘i Island, State officials say.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture:

HDOA crews on Hawai‘i Island and CRB response staff from O‘ahu have surveyed the immediate area and have not found additional CRB damage. A multi-agency team will continue to survey the area. Additional pheromone traps, used for early detection of infestations, are being deployed from Waikoloa Beach to Waimea, as well as other areas around the island. Surveillance for CRB has been ongoing on all islands, including traps at airports, harbors and other strategic locations. HDOA staff are also trying to trace the origin and the pathway of the grubs found in Waikoloa. Residents are encouraged to go to the CRB Response website at crbhawaii.org to learn more about how to detect the signs of CRB damage, how to identify CRB life stages, and how to report any suspected signs of damage or beetles/grubs via the CRB reporting feature. Reports of possible CRB infestation may also be addressed to the CRB Response team at (808) 679-5244, email info@crbhawaii.org or the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at (808) 643-PEST (7378). CRB grubs live in decomposing plant and animal waste and may have been inadvertently transported across O‘ahu and to neighbor islands in bags of compost or mulch. Adult CRB prefer to feed on coconut and other larger palms, and are a major threat to the health of these plants. Residents on all islands are asked to be vigilant when purchasing mulch, compost, and soil products, and to inspect bags for evidence of entry holes. Adult beetles are about 2-inches long, all black and have a single horn on their head.