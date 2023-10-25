(BIVN) – A dip in the road approaching the Kapuʻe Stream Bridge has forced the closure of one lane on Highway 19 in Pepeʻeko.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation:
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of an emergency lane closure on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19) in Pepeʻekeo. The makai lane (ocean side lane) of Hawaiʻi Belt Road has been closed out of an abundance of caution as HDOT addresses a dip in the road approaching the Kapuʻe Stream Bridge in the vicinity of mile post 6.54.
Until further notice, the single lane closure on Hawaiʻi Belt Road will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The area closed is from within 100 feet of Kapuʻe Stream Bridge on the Hilo side to Mill Road on the Hāmākua side of the bridge will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Traffic in both directions will be maintained by use of alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining lane.
Electronic signs have been posted on both sides of the closure and flaggers are on scene to direct traffic.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
PEPEʻEKEO, Hawaiʻi - The makai lane of Hawaiʻi Belt Road has been closed out of an abundance of caution due to a dip in the road approaching the Kapuʻe Stream Bridge.