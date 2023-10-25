(BIVN) – A kitchen fire was reported at Kamana Kitchen in the Hilo Shopping Center early Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze, says the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.

Flames were “visible from the front door in the kitchen area,” when firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:27 a.m. “Upon entry, it was found that a propane burner was engulfing a large rice pot with flames. Units on scene controlled and extinguished the fire.”

Frei officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A sign posted outside the Kamana Kitchen building read that the restaurant was closed on October 25 in observance of a holiday.