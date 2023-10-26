(BIVN) – Military exercises over the next few weeks will involve the periodic use of the airfield at Hilo International Airport, state officials say.

The exercises are being conducted by Tropic Lightning Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, from October 26 to November 16.

“During this time there may be increased landings and takeoffs by military aircraft in the early morning or late night hours,” announced the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. “Expect increased noise as the aircraft load and stage before departure” from Hilo Airport.

An advisory from 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office on October 3, 2023 describes the training exercise: