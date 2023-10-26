(BIVN) – Military exercises over the next few weeks will involve the periodic use of the airfield at Hilo International Airport, state officials say.
The exercises are being conducted by Tropic Lightning Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, from October 26 to November 16.
“During this time there may be increased landings and takeoffs by military aircraft in the early morning or late night hours,” announced the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. “Expect increased noise as the aircraft load and stage before departure” from Hilo Airport.
An advisory from 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office on October 3, 2023 describes the training exercise:
Tropic Lightning Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division will participate in a large-scale readiness training exercise called the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 24-01, Nov. 1-10, primarily on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii.
JPMRC 24-01 is a regional combat training center (CTC) rotation that will generate readiness for combat-credible formations, primarily in America’s Pacific Division, and is a key way that Army forces engage in a joint environment with our regional allies and partners.
Supported by the 196th Infantry Brigade and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), JPMRC rotations provide realistic training opportunities that portray peer and near-peer threats from regional CTC rotations in the Indo-Pacific.
The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, along with elements of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Division Artillery, and 25th Division Sustainment Brigade will participate in this year’s JPRMC rotation.
JPMRC 24-01 also includes elements from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, and 1st Special Forces Group and all services of the U.S. Joint Force. Military elements from the United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand will participate in JPMRC 24-01. New Zealand is participating in JPMRC in Hawaii for the first time.
Training will include use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators during daytime and nighttime hours in the following training areas on: Hawaii—the Pohakuloa Training Area; Oahu—Bellows Air Force Station, Dillingham Army Airfield, Kahuku Training Area, Kawailoa Mountain Ranges, Helemanu Plantation and Schofield Barracks East and South Ranges.
Intermittent military vehicle convoys will travel between training areas on Oahu. Exact times and routes will vary based on the training scenario. Military units will make every effort to schedule convoys outside of peak commuting or traffic hours in an effort to minimize traffic issues.
In addition to an increase in traffic, residents can expect an increase in helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft, and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) flights. The increase in aircraft activity will concentrate around Wheeler Army Airfield (WAAF) on Oahu, Dillingham Military Reservation on Oahu, and Bradshaw Army Airfield on Hawaii. Residents can expect military flights on Oahu to depart from WAAF or Dillingham Military Reservation and transition to the skies over the Kahuku Training Area in the northeast of Oahu during JPMRC 24-01.
Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other unforeseen factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations.
The 25th Infantry Division appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support for local military training. While sometimes loud, the sounds of training represent how the military ensures the nation’s service members are ready to accomplish the mission and return home safely.
To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Community Relations office at (808) 656-3487 or email usag.hawaii.comrel@army.mil. The U.S. Army Garrison Community Relations office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Tropic Lightning Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division will be training at Pohakuloa and will periodically use the airfield at Hilo International Airport.