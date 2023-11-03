(BIVN) – A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for leeward areas of Hawaiʻi from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lowering humidities could produce critical fire weather conditions.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur, which could progress to a Red Flag Warning. Should a Red Flag warning be issued, forecasters say outdoor burning is not recommended, and any activities that could throw off sparks should be delayed until the wind dies down. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.

East winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, are in the forecast. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 40 percent.