(BIVN) – The Red Flag Warning and the Wind Advisory that were in place for the island of Hawaiʻi have been discontinued.

“The Red Flag Warning was allowed to expire on schedule this afternoon, as critical fire weather conditions abate,” the National Weather Service wrote on Monday evening. “Winds will slowly weaken from northwest to southeast tonight through Tuesday night. Marginal fire conditions are still possible over portions of the Big Island on Tuesday.”

From a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message: