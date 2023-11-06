(BIVN) – The Red Flag Warning and the Wind Advisory that were in place for the island of Hawaiʻi have been discontinued.
“The Red Flag Warning was allowed to expire on schedule this afternoon, as critical fire weather conditions abate,” the National Weather Service wrote on Monday evening. “Winds will slowly weaken from northwest to southeast tonight through Tuesday night. Marginal fire conditions are still possible over portions of the Big Island on Tuesday.”
From a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message:
This is a Fire Weather Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory update for Monday, November 6th at 4:30 in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service Fire Weather Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory for the Island of Hawaiʻi have been cancelled. Please continue to exercise caution as winds will remain elevated and dry conditions persist.
Thank you for your kokua in helping to protect our families and communities during high fire danger periods.
This is your Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency.
For more information on the Red Flag Warning Emergency Proclamation, please visit hawaiicounty.gov.
