(BIVN) – After a few days of relative quiet, the unrest at Kīlauea volcano began to stir once again recently, with an increase in the number of earthquakes being recorded by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Scientist have not yet published their daily Kīlauea update for Monday, however the USGS HVO website shows an increase in seismic activity, with a jump on Sunday and continuing Monday.

This is typical of the “wax and wane” behavior that Kīlauea has exhibited the past few months. Scientists have been repeating that changes in the level of unrest are associated to the input of magma into the area, and “eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.”

The volcano alert level is currently at ADVISORY.

UPDATE – (9 a.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on November 20th at 8:55 a.m. HST.