(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and scientists say low levels of seismicity continue at various locations on the volcano.

There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

Earthquakes continue to occur at the summit (9 events over the past 24 hours), upper East Rift Zone (13 events over the past 24 hours), and Southwest Rift Zone (24 events over the past 24 hours). The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says no unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.

From Tuesday’s USGS HVO update, posted at 8:46 a.m. HST: