(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and scientists say low levels of seismicity continue at various locations on the volcano.
There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.
Earthquakes continue to occur at the summit (9 events over the past 24 hours), upper East Rift Zone (13 events over the past 24 hours), and Southwest Rift Zone (24 events over the past 24 hours). The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says no unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.
From Tuesday’s USGS HVO update, posted at 8:46 a.m. HST:
The Uēkahuna summit tiltmeter, located northwest of the caldera, shows a small deflation of 1 microrad followed by inflation of 0.6 microrads over the past 24 hours. The Sand Hill tiltmeter, located southwest of the caldera, shows a similar pattern to that of UWE over the past 24 hours. Overall, the summit of Kīlauea remains at a high level of inflation, above the level reached prior to the most recent eruption in September 2023, and the highest level since the 2018 eruption.
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain low. Field observations found SO2 gas emission of 100 tonnes per day on November 17. This is the same as an observation in October 2023.
There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, and seismic activity continues at low levels at the summit, upper East Rift Zone, and Southwest Rift Zone. An increase in seismic unrest would be expected prior to any eruptive activity in this region. The onsets of previous summit eruptions have been marked by strong swarms of earthquakes caused by the emplacement of a dike 1-2 hours before eruptions and these have not been detected at this time.
