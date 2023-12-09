(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Police Department Detective John Balberde was honored with a Haweo Award during a Hawaiʻi County Council meeting on Wednesday.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

In recognition of his outstanding investigative efforts and determination to make our communities safer, Hawai‘i Police Department Detective John Balberde was honored with the Haweo Award during a ceremony held at the Hawai‘i County Council chambers in Hilo, on Wednesday morning, December 6, 2023. A 15-year veteran of the department, Detective Balberde is currently assigned as the supervisor of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), in East Hawai‘i. Detective Balberde was recognized for his overall body of work while leading the CRU, as well as for the steadfast determination and compassion he exhibited as the lead detective assigned to a heinous double-homicide in January 2023, in Hilo.