(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for the island of Hawaiʻi until Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the strong winds are following a cold front that is moving southeast through Maui County and into the Big Island Wednesday night.

North to northeast winds will be increasing to 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, forecasters say. Winds will be particularly gusty over and downwind of mountains and through valleys.

“Winds this strong can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches and blow around unsecured objects. Strong gusts can make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”