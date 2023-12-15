(BIVN) – Kilauea is not erupting, and the alert level remains at ADVISORY.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say moderate seismicity continues in the summit region. They note that overnight there was a flurry of deeper earthquakes located 7 to 9 miles, or 11to 15 km, below the summit caldera.

Meanwhile, there has been a slight decline in seismic activity in the upper East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone. There remains no unusual activity along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.

Scientists note that while there are currently no signs of an imminent eruption at Kīlauea, eruptive activity could still occur in the near future with little or no warning.

From the USGS HVO update on Friday, December 15: