(BIVN) – Onekahakaha Beach Park in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo will remain closed through the weekend, officials say, due to debris deposited in the park by the recent large surf and high tides.

The Department of Parks & Recreation reported the closure in a morning update from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, which also announced the High Surf Advisory for all northeast facing shores has been cancelled.

“Conditions will remain elevated though below advisory levels,” the civil defense message stated, “and beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials; when in doubt, don’t go out.”

Both Onekahakaha Beach Park and Coconut Island were closed on Friday due to the high surf event.