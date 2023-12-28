(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.4 earthquake occurred on Thursday afternoon, 4 miles (7 km) southeast of Pāhala, just offshore of the Island of Hawaiʻi, at a depth of 8 miles (12 km) below sea level.

The temblor struck at 3:16 p.m. HST, and had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the event did not generate a tsunami, although some areas may have experienced shaking.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported no damage to buildings or infrastructure was expected based on the intensity of the earthquake.

“This earthquake appears to be the result of faulting on the offshore section of Kīlauea’s Southwest Rift Zone,” USGS HVO scientists reported in an information statement. “While the earthquake was felt at Kīlauea’s summit, it did not cause any changes in seismicity or deformation.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in a radio message that if the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, “please check for any damages, including but not limited to structural and gas, water, and electrical utilities.”