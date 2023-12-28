(BIVN) – On January 1, 2024, changes to the law regarding the firearm permitting process will go into effect in Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department detailed the changes to the application form in a Thursday news release:

Long gun permits

Applicants for a long gun permit will be required to have completed a hunter’s education course within the past four years. If they do not have a hunter’s education course within the past four years, applicants may submit a certified training or safety course (taken within the past four years) conducted by a certified instructor.

Permits for long guns are good for one year.

Handgun permits

Applicants wishing to apply for a handgun will be required to complete a firearms training or safety course within the past four years by a certified instructor.

Permits for handguns are good for 30 days.

Police say residents interested in more information or in applying for a firearm permit are encouraged to visit hawaiipolice.com or contact the Hawai‘i Police Department Firearms Section at (808) 961-2233.