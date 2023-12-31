(BIVN) – Kilauea is not erupting, and the volcano alert level remains at ADVISORY.

Moderate rates of seismicity have returned to the southern summit over the past day, after the earthquake swarm that began on December 29th south of Halemaʻumaʻu ended on Saturday.

At the same time the seismic swarm ended, scientists say a drop in inflation was also recorded at Sand Hill.

Seismic activity is also moderate in the upper East Rift Zone (44 events recorded), but remains low along the Southwest Rift Zone. No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.

There have been no new closures reported by Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the recent fluctuations in volcanic unrest.

From the USGS HVO update on Sunday, December 31: