UPDATE – (3:50 p.m.) – The Flood Advisory for a large area on the Island of Hawaiʻi has been extended into Tuesday evening, and the Flood Watch remains in place for the entire island through late tonight.

“At 3:14 p.m. HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy showers continuing to move onto South Kona, Kaʻū, and Puna from the south with rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” wrote the National Weather Service.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reported that “the east end of Wood Valley Road (below of the temple) as well as Kaʻalaʻiki Road (just above of Naʻalehu Cemetary) are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to flooding and fast flowing water. Highway 11 remains open at this time.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense added that Highway 11 “may close at anytime as water is on the roadway near Whittington Beach Park in Kaʻū. Expect delays late into the evening in South Kona as crews will continue work on utility lines on Highway 11 vicinity of mile marker 92.”

Closures include Highway 11 in South Kona near the 92 mile marker, and Mahukona Warf in North Kohala. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says additional closures may occur without warning.

Forecasters said that at 9:15 a.m. HST, “radar indicated heavy showers continuing to move onto Kau and Puna from the south with rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Moderate rain and isolated heavy showers are falling over the Kona and Kohala Districts.”

National Weather Service Flood Advisory is in place for Kaʻū, North Kohala, North Kona, Puna, and South Kohala.

Forecasters say some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Pohakuloa Training Area, Wood Valley, Hōnaunau, Pahala, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Volcano, Punaluʻu Beach, Hōlualoa, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Kawa Flats, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Glenwood, Puʻuanahulu and Naʻalehu.

The Wind Advisory that was previously in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning. Southwest winds of 50 to 60 mph, with localized gusts to 75 mph, are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for the summits.

The Flood Watch continues to be in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi through Tuesday afternoon.