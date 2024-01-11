(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth will seek a second term.

Mayor Roth officially announced his bid for reelection during a speech at the Nani Mau Gardens in Hilo.

The Mayor “called upon the community to continue dreaming together”, a campaign news release stated, as Roth unveiled “a vision for a Sustainable Hawaiʻi Island that builds upon the significant achievements made during his first term in office.”

Mayor Roth’s campaign is spotlighting Hawaiʻi County housing and permitting achievements, investments made in infrastructure and parks, environmental stewardship initiatives, clean energy transition and transportation, and health and safety commitments as the focus of his administration.

The Mayor says he is also committed to ensuring that “the next generation can call Hawaiʻi home without facing the need to leave”.