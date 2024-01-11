(BIVN) – A 66-year-old Puna man died after being hit by a pickup truck near the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo on Thursday afternoon.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Officers responding to the 4:26 p.m. call determined that a 2018 Dodge pickup truck, operated by a 70-year-old Hilo man, was traveling south on Ohuohu Street between Makaala and Puainako Streets when it struck the pedestrian who was crossing the road fronting a food establishment and was not in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian, identified as Wayne Metz of Mountain View, was located unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The operator of the pickup truck was not injured as a result of the collision.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and initiated a negligent homicide investigation, which is ongoing. At this time, police believe that speed was not a factor in the crash.