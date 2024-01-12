(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the “coolest airmass of the season” has settled over the Hawaiian islands, with dewpoints falling into the lower 50’s. Meanwhile, a number of weather alerts are in place for the Big Island.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the Island of Hawaiʻi, with west winds of 20 to 30 mph – and gusts near 50 mph – expected across lower elevations until 6 p.m. HST on Friday.

A High Wind Warning is in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Sustained west to northwest winds of 80 to 100 mph, with gusts near 125 mph. This warning will also be in place until 6 p.m. HST on Friday.

As of Friday morning, the Maunakea Access Road is closed to the public above the Visitor Information Station due to icy road conditions. “An early morning road check was done finding the summit road unable to pass at certain areas due to the icy road conditions,” the Maunakea Rangers reported.

The summit of Mauna Loa is also closed, likely throughout the week, due to winter weather and damaging winds, the National Park Service reports.

A High Surf Advisory is also in place north-facing shores of North and East Hawaiʻi until 6 a.m. on Saturday. Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are possible, bringing isolated minor coastal flooding.