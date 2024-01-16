(BIVN) – Operations were expected to resume at Kona International Airport at 6 a.m. Tuesday, following overnight repairs to a cracked runway that forced the closure on Monday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reported early this morning that the repair of a 10′ x 20′ section was nearing completion. As a result, passenger flights at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole were expected to occur as scheduled.

The Hawaiʻi DOT said that during the repairs, another section of the runway “was identified to be addressed.” Officials said those repairs will be done between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and will not impact commercial flights.

Passengers with flights scheduled to arrive or depart from KOA on January 15 & 16 are encouraged to check with their airline, officials say.